The coming ‘greenwashing’ crackdown

The core question over greenwashing is one of language.

What does it mean to be “carbon neutral” or to have a “net zero” plan — aside from making time to read this newsletter? Even “greenwashing” doesn’t have a precise definition. In recent conversations with analysts, officials, and sources, I’ve often had to pause interviews to clearly outline what we each understand by the terms we’re discussing. Not all of them have universally agreed-upon definitions, even within broad climate circles, and those that do often come with caveats or require additional explanation.

Can you only be “net zero,” for example, if your carbon emissions are, in fact, zero? What if you maintain your carbon emissions at their current level, but purchase an equivalent value of carbon-removal credits or offsets? What if you’re somewhere in between? If those in the climate-focused business, journalistic, and governmental community cannot agree, how can everyday consumers be expected to understand the terms?

Enter the regulators. Multiple surveys indicate both that consumers lack a deep understanding of the terminology companies use in their advertising, and that businesses make green claims they cannot back up: A European Commission study in 2020 found that more than half of all examined environmental claims were vague, misleading, or unfounded.

Across the rich world, watchdogs are taking notice, and beginning to police the precise language companies use to describe their emissions-cutting and environmental efforts.

And in this case, the words being used — or misused — have a real-world impact: research published in Harvard Business Review last year examining more than 200 publicly traded large U.S. companies found that firms perceived by their customers to be greenwashing have markedly lower customer-satisfaction scores, and were linked to lower earnings per share and reduced return on investment. (Interestingly, this applied less to companies with products perceived to be of higher quality.)