India’s opposition says Modi win will ‘light country on fire’

India’s opposition parties have united to protest what they called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “match-fixing” ahead of general elections this month after the arrest of a leading political opponent.

Opposition leaders put aside their differences to accuse the Hindu nationalist government of arresting rivals on trumped-up charges, freezing the bank accounts of other parties, and weaponizing the country’s law enforcement to target those that disagree with it.

“If the Bharatiya Janata Party wins this match-fixing election and changes the constitution, it will light the country on fire. This is not an ordinary election,” Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party, said at the rally where several opposition leaders shared a stage. Opposition politicians claim the BJP is aiming to centralize power and enshrine Hinduism in the constitution.

India’s prime minister has denied the accusations of electoral interference, countering that the opposition has sought to protect the corrupt. “Big corrupt people are behind bars and even the supreme court is not giving them bail,” Modi said as he held a rally to launch his campaign in a different state on Sunday.