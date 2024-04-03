Botswana offers to ship 20,000 elephants to Germany

After Germany proposed a ban on hunters importing trophy kills from Africa, Botswana offered to send the country 20,000 elephants to show what it’s like to live with too many of them. Botswana has more than 131,000 elephants, the largest population on the African continent, and struggles with the damage they cause to crops and property. To control the population, Botswana exports elephants and also offers licenses to hunt them.

“It is very easy to sit in Berlin and have an opinion about our affairs in Botswana,” the country’s president Mokgweetsi Masisi told German outlet BILD.