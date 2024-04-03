Biden has fraught meeting with Muslim leaders after several snubbed iftar invite

Several Muslim American leaders rejected U.S. President Joe Biden’s invitation to break their Ramadan fast at an iftar dinner Tuesday in protest of his support of Israel’s war in Gaza.

“It’s inappropriate to do such a celebration while there’s a famine going on in Gaza,” a Muslim advocacy leader told the Associated Press.

The White House then reframed the event as a policy-focused meeting to appease invitees, but failed to convince some advocates.

Ultimately, Biden met with a small group of Muslim leaders on Tuesday, in a fraught interaction reflecting the president’s growing unpopularity with the community over his Israel policy.