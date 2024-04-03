Top Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz calls for September elections

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz called on political leaders to agree to an early election in September, becoming the first member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s emergency government to challenge his rule.

Gantz stopped short of saying his National Unity parliamentary alliance — currently leading the polls in Israel — would leave Netanyahu’s wartime government, but urged the administration to ramp efforts to bring Israeli hostages in Gaza home and avoid straining relations with the United States.

The public must know that the government “will not ignore the disaster of October 7 and what preceded it,” Gantz said in a televised speech. “That’s why we have to reach an agreed election date during the month of September.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check later for updates.