These four astronauts will be the first humans to fly towards the moon since 1972

The Artemis II mission will be the first crewed flight of the Artemis program and is scheduled for no earlier than November 2024.

During the 10-day mission, the four astronauts will travel around the moon — but not land on it — to test the Orion spaceship's deep space exploration and life support capabilities. They will then head back to earth.

According to NASA, the test flight will pave the way for the agency to conduct future moon landings and bring the first woman and first person of color to the moon. But the ultimate goal is to start testing technology that could one day take a crewed mission to Mars.

Last year's Artemis I mission was an unmanned test flight to check whether the Orion spaceship met safety requirements, such as withstanding the vacuum of space and re-entry to Earth's atmosphere. The mission experienced a few technical bumps, but was deemed a success and safe for Artemis II.

The last time NASA astronauts flew back from the moon was for the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972.