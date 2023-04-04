Trump surrenders

Former President Donald Trump has surrendered to New York authorities after being indicted over his alleged role in a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump was not handcuffed when entering the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

He waved to his supporters gathered outside the courthouse where he is expected to plead not guilty at his arraignment later this afternoon.

After leaving Trump Tower in a convoy, a post on Trump's Truth Social account said, "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America."

The indictment is still under seal, but reports say that he is expected to face over 30 counts related to the hush money payment.

It marks the first time in U.S. history that a former or current president has been criminally indicted.