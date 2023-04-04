How Kenya's startups go pan-African

Kenya’s tech ecosystem, nicknamed Silicon Savannah, has been at the vanguard of Africa’s tech revolution over the past two decades. A new report titled “Understanding the Kenyan Startup Ecosystem” digs into the numbers behind the rise. It notes that the space is dominated by fintech startups which accounted for 30% of all funding between 2019 to June 2022. Agri/food tech, energy, and retails startups come next.

One in five Kenyan founders graduated from a university in Africa — on average six years before they started their company — and a third of Kenyan startups has a female co-founder.