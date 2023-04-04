Finland's flag raised as country officially joins NATO

Finland joined NATO on Tuesday, becoming the 31st member of the world’s biggest military alliance.

The Finnish flag was raised outside the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, joining those of other member states.

Finland applied to join the bloc last year after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with which Finland shares an 832-mile border. Its entry marks the first enlargement of NATO since North Macedonia joined in 2020, and came on the 74th anniversary of the alliance’s establishment.