Trump weighs TikTok bids as deadline looms

US President Donald Trump will weigh bids by American firms to take over TikTok on Wednesday, ahead of a weekend deadline for its Chinese owners to divest the app.

Investment firms Blackstone and Andreessen Horowitz, as well as tech giant Oracle, are among those reportedly looking to acquire a stake in the videosharing platform.

Investors have yet to agree on a price tag, according to the Financial Times, while Bloomberg said it was unclear who would ultimately end up with TikTok’s algorithm, seen as crucial to any sale.

US national security hawks argue TikTok’s popularity and its Chinese ownership make it a threat, but while Trump previously made that argument, he has since spoken in favor of the app.