Senior Russian negotiator expected to meet Witkoff in Washington this week

Russia’s top envoy Kirill Dmitriev was reportedly visiting Washington, DC Wednesday in what would mark the first such trip by a senior Moscow official to since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Dmitriev is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday, CBS News and Reuters reported.

The trip — which the Trump administration and the Kremlin have not confirmed — comes after another senior Russian official said Russia can not accept a US proposal to end the war in Ukraine “in its current form,” arguing Washington’s offer failed to address Moscow’s concerns.

Dmitriev may be trying to restart seemingly stalled negotiations between the US and Russia after Trump earlier this week said he was “pissed off” with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his approach to the talks.