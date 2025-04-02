Paywall removal sites mysteriously redirect to Kremlin-controlled media outlet

Three well-known sites that help users avoid paywalls mysteriously redirected users to Russian state-controlled international media outlet RT’s website for at least five days as of Tuesday, with one — archive.is — still sending users to RT as of Wednesday.

The redirects appear to be erratic but widespread, according to Semafor’s own experimentation with the sites and dozens of complaints posted to online forums including Reddit. In Semafor’s experience, refreshing the page occasionally fixed the problem, while several Redditors noted other workarounds such as altering the referral header.

In a statement to Semafor, RT (formerly Russia Today) said it had “no connection” to at least one of the sites affected. The outlet did not respond to follow-up questions regarding the other sites.

The most likely explanation is “either a prankster, or that Russian hackers have actually compromised these sites,” said Matt Pearl, who previously worked at the National Security Council, and is now the director of the Strategic Technologies Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The latter interpretation would be “consistent” with the tactics of Russian hackers who have long sought to claim vulnerable internet domains as trophies, Pearl said.