Migrant encounters at US-Mexico border plummet

The number of people detained after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border hit a record low last month as both countries crack down on migration.

US President Donald Trump, who made halting undocumented migration a priority of his second term, has deployed a raft of measures to clamp down on crossings, including mass deportations — with many of those removed imprisoned without trial — and deploying the army to the border. Meanwhile Mexico has also sent troops in an attempt, likely futile, to avoid the tariffs Trump threatened unless crossings fell.

“The entire migration paradigm is shifting,” an expert told The New York Times last month. “Families are terrified.”