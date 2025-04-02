Events Newsletters
Japan bets on fandom to provide economic boost

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Apr 2, 2025, 6:51am EDT
East Asia
Two people in Japan with figures of their favorite idols.
The News

Japan hopes that fandom can help revitalize its economy, with oshikatsu — or spending on activities related to the object of one’s adulation, whether celebrities, anime characters, or sports teams — a growing phenomenon.

One survey suggested 11% of Japan’s population engages in it. A fan told Reuters that she might visit a cafe which her favorite boy band once attended; others splash out on smartphone wallpapers or trading cards. People having children later may drive oshikatsu by spending on fandom instead.

The boost to the economy may persist: Companies are planning their biggest pay rise in decades, and young workers are in short supply, so may soon have even more money to spend on anime plushies.

