Israel ramps up offensives in Beirut, Gaza

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Apr 2, 2025, 6:49am EDT
Middle East
The aftermath of a strike in Beirut.
Mohamed Azakir/Reuters
The News

Israel struck a Beirut suburb and said it would expand its ground offensive in Gaza, shattering hopes for calm in the region over the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The country’s defense minister announced plans to seize swaths of Gaza in order to create “security zones,” a month into an aid blockade of the enclave. In Beirut, an Israeli air strike killed four people: Israeli officials said a Hezbollah commander was among them, with analysts warning the attack would strain an already-fragile truce with the Lebanese group.

The dual offensives point to a militarily ascendant Israel, yet The Economist cautioned that “overextension… risks turning hubris into disaster.”

