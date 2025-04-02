Israel ramps up offensives in Beirut, Gaza

Israel struck a Beirut suburb and said it would expand its ground offensive in Gaza, shattering hopes for calm in the region over the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The country’s defense minister announced plans to seize swaths of Gaza in order to create “security zones,” a month into an aid blockade of the enclave. In Beirut, an Israeli air strike killed four people: Israeli officials said a Hezbollah commander was among them, with analysts warning the attack would strain an already-fragile truce with the Lebanese group.

The dual offensives point to a militarily ascendant Israel, yet The Economist cautioned that “overextension… risks turning hubris into disaster.”