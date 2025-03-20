Republicans put Trump’s court fight on the ballot

That’s meant more money from new sources — more than $11 million so far from Elon Musk and his PACs, his first intervention in a state court race. It’s been spent behind a former state attorney general who entered the race early with a plan to “nationalize this” and “unite conservatives,” matching the expected out-of-state spending from liberals.

Democrats have worked to make Musk a problem for Republicans, with Crawford labeling her opponent “Elon Schimel” and national party figures holding anti-“oligarchy” and anti-Musk rallies across the state.

“Democrats are looking for any possible way to fight back, to do something to relieve the just constant anxiety of this Trump/Musk onslaught,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairman Ben Wikler, while hosting a “pet the vote” event in Madison alongside his family dog, Pumpkin. “Organizing to elect Susan Crawford gives them a channel for that energy.”

Republicans, just as confidently, have leaned on Trump. Unlike Dan Kelly, whose 2023 defeat gave liberals their majority, Schimel has embraced the GOP and campaigned at MAGA rallies; direct mail ads from Musk’s America PAC tell Republicans that the judge will “support President Trump’s agenda” if he wins.

This week, as early voting got underway, the president’s court reversals and denunciations of unfriendly judges echoed in Wisconsin. At the Oconomowoc rally, Trump Jr. marveled at how a deportation flight was halted by “some random judge in the middle of nowhere,” linking it to the Schimel-Crawford race.

“A liberal judge, just like this, wants to overrule the will of the President of the United States and the people who put him there with a mandate to end this nonsense,” Trump Jr. said.

The paid TV messaging that most voters will see, from the campaigns and Musk’s $10 million-plus PAC buys, have focused more on lurid crime stories than Trump. They include stories of child sex predators who didn’t get maximum sentences (in anti-Crawford ads) and backlogged rape kits (in anti-Schimel ads) — little of it related to cases that would come before the state’s high court.

The Trump angle is reserved for voters, contacted at their homes in person and in direct mail. In some settings, like his sole televised debate with Crawford, Schimel says he would rule impartially in any interaction with Trump or Musk. With conservative audiences, he is much more direct about his support for Trump, which supporters see as the way to pull out hundreds of thousands of Republicans who would otherwise ignore the race.

“People are really fired up,” said Brett Galaszewski, the vice chair of the Milwaukee County GOP and national enterprise director at Turning Point Action, which has hundreds of paid staff in the state reaching Republicans who typically skip non-presidential elections. “They’re seeing the effects of what DOGE is doing, and what Trump has done in these first days of his presidency, and the everyday Wisconsinite wants more of that.”

Crawford has gone after Schimel’s Musk and GOP ties, and has spoken more carefully about her own support from Democrats. The risk of the GOP’s MAGA campaign, she told Semafor, would be “that it undermines the confidence of Wisconsin citizens in the impartiality of the judiciary and of the Supreme Court, in particular.” Schimel entered the race, he said on Monday, because he saw the Democrats working to “unravel the very foundation of our judicial system by promising how you’re going to rule on cases that aren’t even filed.”

But the candidates have implemented those theories of the race very differently. Schimel has encouraged the president to endorse him, and to come to Wisconsin, but as a corrective to liberal overreach. Crawford has stayed well away from high-profile events organized by Bernie Sanders and Tim Walz.

“I’m not going to discourage anyone who can attract a large audience, and wants to support my candidacy, from showing up,” she told Semafor. “But I do want voters to understand that I’m not coordinating with these folks.” The election, technically, is nonpartisan. But the campaign is not.