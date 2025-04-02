Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Trump unveils baseline 10% tariff rate on all imports

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Apr 2, 2025, 5:00pm EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S.
Carlos Barria TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping reciprocal tariffs Wednesday, announcing baseline 10% duties on imports from all trading partners, and much higher rates for some nations.

The announcement marks the most significant escalation in Trump’s trade war, as some world governments have vowed retaliation, while others, like the UK, have signaled willingness to negotiate new trade deals.

The new duties are customized for each nation based on what trade barriers they impose on the US: “They do it to us, we do it to them,” Trump said in his announcement at the Rose Garden.

AD

China, India, and the European Union are all among those that face higher duties, at 34%, 26%, and 20% respectively.

The baseline tariffs will go into effect April 5, and the higher duties will kick in on April 9.

The announcement represents the largest upheaval in US trade policy in decades. Trump’s oft-stated aim is to redress the global trade system that, he believes, is inherently unfair to the US.

AD
AD