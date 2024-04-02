Doctors’ strike reveals unemployment crisis for Kenyan medics

The impact of the strike has been devastating, with most patients being turned away from public health facilities or left unattended. Many Kenyans have turned to alternatives including private hospitals and traditional medicine providers.

The strike is only a symptom of wider malaise that stems from severe budget constraints. At around 3.7% of its budget, Kenya’s spending on health falls short of the 5% recommended by the WHO for low and middle income countries to achieve universal health care, or the 15% it committed to spending on health as part of the Abuja declaration.

“It’s not just health. Because the country is spending much of its revenues on servicing debt, social spending and development spending is also squeezed,” noted Anderson Njuki, a Nairobi-based economist. “But I believe with better fiscal discipline and the right priorities it’s possible for the government to increase its health expenditure.”

Njuki argued that lack of opportunities for qualified Kenyan medical professionals would accelerate their migration abroad, as would poor remuneration.

The lack of jobs for qualified medics, coupled with other factors including the desire for better pay, could have a lasting impact for years to come by accelerating the migration of doctors out of the country and severely weakening Kenya’s public health system.

Resolving these issues is key to improving labor relations and strengthening the country’s health workforce. It will also be crucial for the success of President William Ruto’s flagship Universal Healthcare plan, which aims to improve healthcare access for Kenyans.