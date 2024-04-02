Ukraine launches some of its deepest attacks into Russia

Ukraine struck a Russian drone factory and a major Russian oil refinery 800 miles from Ukrainian-held territory in Kyiv’s latest salvo in its long-range strike campaign.

The drone attacks are some of the deepest strikes into Russia so far, the Russian independent outlet Agenstvo reported.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency targeted a manufacturing plant for Shahed-type drones, an official told The Kyiv Independent. The plant was set up in collaboration with Iran to build 6,000 drones annually by the summer of 2025, The Washington Post reported.

The attack on Russia’s third-largest oil refinery is not believed to be critical, according to Reuters. The strikes injured some people in the industrialized region of Tatarstan, but did not do “serious damage” to the plants’ production levels, Rustam Minnikhanov, Tatarstan’s leader wrote on Telegram.