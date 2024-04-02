Brazilians say crime now the biggest issue facing their country

A majority of Brazilians believe crime is now the biggest issue facing the country despite a falling murder rate, a new survey found, presenting a pressing issue for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as dissatisfaction with his administration mounts.

About 60% of Brazilians now rank crime as the top concern facing Brazil, according to a March survey by São Paulo-based research firm AtlasIntel. It was closely followed by corruption, with 58.8% saying corruption was the main issue, and only 15% citing the economy.

Concerns over crime come despite homicide rates falling to 47,398 in 2022 — about 10,000 fewer than four years earlier, according to Bloomberg. Criminals’ tactics are changing, with a fall in the number of robberies during the pandemic replaced by an explosion in embezzlement and phishing scams.

Petty crime is also widespread, with another survey suggesting that one in three São Paulo residents has had their cellphone stolen, thefts that often go unreported.

The country’s leftist president Lula’s approval ratings have dropped to about 35% in recent months, according to one poll, the lowest levels of his term.