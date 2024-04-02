Singapore’s vaping ban falls short amid global youth tobacco crisis

Vaping offenses in Singapore increased nearly 60% between 2022 and 2023, according to the country’s Ministry of Health, despite a widespread ban — showing the uphill battle lawmakers face globally in persuading young people to ditch tobacco products.

Singapore reported about 7,900 incidences of the purchase, use, or possession of vapes in 2023, compared with about 5,000 in 2022, the Straits Times reported — despite laws that ban vape products for all consumers, regardless of age.

It comes as governments across the world debate new measures to ban or restrict e-cigarettes, with fears the products are getting minors addicted to nicotine and leading to larger public health consequences.