Senegal’s new president Bassirou Diomaye Faye is sworn in

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, a former tax official held in prison on government charges a little over two weeks ago, has been sworn in as Senegal’s fifth and youngest ever president.

Faye said his priorities for Senegal were to stir systemic change and fight corruption, while preserving sovereignty and national stability.

The election’s outcome showed “a desire for change,” Faye said at the inauguration. He won 54% of the vote in the first round, according to the official result. His campaign had promised reforms to the euro-pegged CFA currency system that ties Senegal and 13 other African countries to France.

“Senegal will be a country of hope, at peace, with an independent justice system and a stronger democracy,” said Faye.