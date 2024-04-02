GE’s final split cleaves a fallen corporate empire

GE at its height was a titan that touched nearly every part of the economy. It produced refrigerators, X-ray machines, jet engines and wind turbines; it financed car loans and credit cards; and it influenced culture through its ownership of NBC and Universal studio. It has shed many of those businesses, along with jobs and back-breaking debt, under CEO Larry Culp, who was brought in after a string of disastrous deals and financial mismanagement washed out his two predecessors and reshaped the legacy of GE’s most famous CEO, Jack Welch.

Its remaining parts — healthcare, energy, and its legacy aerospace business, which still trades under the GE ticker — are worth about a third of Welch’s empire at its peak.