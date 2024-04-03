Earthquake near Taiwan forces chip plant evacuation

An earthquake off the shore of Taiwan damaged buildings, caused at least one death, and forced the world’s leading silicon chip maker to briefly shut some of its manufacturing facilities.

The 7.4 magnitude quake off the island’s east coast hit before 8:00 a.m. local time Wednesday morning. Authorities in the city of Hualien ordered schools closed, while the capital of Taipei temporarily suspended subway service.

“TSMC’s safety systems are operating normally. To ensure the safety of personnel, some fabs were evacuated according to company procedure,” the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, they key supplier to Apple, Nvidia, and other global giants, said in a statement. “We are currently confirming the details of the impact.”