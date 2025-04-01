White House signals no deadline for Musk’s DOGE departure

While Elon Musk is hinting at a timeline for his departure from the Trump administration, the White House is keeping it more fluid.

Musk is leading the Department of Government Efficiency through firings and restructuring at various agencies while functioning as a “special government employee,” a status that allows an individual to serve in the executive branch for a maximum of 130 days per year. Asked last week by Fox News’ Bret Baier whether he thinks he’ll work beyond that timeframe, Musk said he believes DOGE will have “accomplished most of the work required to reduce the deficit by” his goal of $1 trillion by the time May ends.

But inside the administration, the formal expiration of Musk’s status doesn’t seem firm, and many are not looking that far ahead. One Trump official said there’s no set timeline on Musk’s departure and suggested the administration would have more clarity on his role once the Trump White House passes its own 100-day mark at the end of this month.

Trump also left it open on Monday when asked about Musk’s end date at DOGE — while making clear that at some point the Tesla, X, and SpaceX owner’s work will be finished.

Musk is “amazing, but I also think he’s got a big company to run and so at some point he’s going to be going back,” Trump said. “He wants to. I’d keep him as long as I could keep him.”

The president also said he “couldn’t tell” reporters whether DOGE would continue operating after Musk ultimately leaves, though he signaled that Cabinet secretaries would eventually be able to take on the work “with a scalpel.” Those secretaries, Trump added, “have gotten a big education” on DOGE.

“They’ve learned a lot, and they’re dealing with the DOGE people,” Trump said. “I think some of them may try and keep the DOGE people with them. But, you know, at a certain point I think it will end.”