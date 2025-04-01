Trump’s week of tests

The News
President Donald Trump is getting ready to unveil a broad swath of tariffs on Wednesday, posing a major test for the markets, the US economy, and his seemingly unshakable support within the Republican Party.
Trump isn’t currently considering exemptions for the country-based tariffs, said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who indicated the levies would also penalize countries that enact other trade barriers. It’s still possible for Trump to change his mind, especially given sinking consumer sentiment, declining approval of his handling of the economy and trade, and stock market losses, but the betting site Polymarket puts the odds of Trump imposing large tariffs at around 70%.
His administration may, however, provide some reprieve for farmers impacted by retaliatory measures. Administration officials will offer more clues about Trump’s strategy today when they issue recommendations on global tariffs and trade relations with China.
Know More
Trump may know later today whether Senate Republicans will take the next big step on enacting his tax and border agenda, as Senate Majority Leader John Thune readies possible action on a budget resolution for this week.
Senate Republicans will meet this afternoon, potentially determining whether it’s go time for a budget vote that’s likely to leave a lot of the Senate’s budget-cutting decisions for later to avoid running afoul of the chamber’s arcane rules (missing a spending cut target could dismantle the entire bill’s filibuster-proof protections later in the process).
“We’re going to move as quickly as we can,” Thune told reporters. He said the party will make sure they’ll have full attendance, and get clearance from the parliamentarian, in addition to ensuring all Senate Republicans are “comfortable” with the vote.
The View From the courts
The Trump administration is facing another week of potentially make-or-break court action — including a possible ruling on its use of the Alien Enemies Act, which it asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on last week.
An update on that drama is expected today: The court told those challenging Trump’s use of the 18th-century law to respond to his emergency request by Tuesday. In the meantime, the administration is continuing deportation flights of alleged gang members using different authorities, Semafor reported.
That’s not the only legal fight the president and his advisers are waging: The administration faces more than 130 lawsuits, according to The Associated Press, including over the president’s mass firing of government workers, his push to end birthright citizenship, and his effort to end Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelan migrants in the US.
The View From Florida and Wisconsin
Republicans have nationalized today’s supreme court race in Wisconsin and special House elections in Florida, hoping to fire up GOP turnout by linking their candidates to Trump.
“Don’t mess with Trump, don’t mess with DOGE, don’t mess with Elon and don’t mess with Wisconsin,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at Musk’s Sunday rally in Green Bay.
Musk has put more than $20 million into the Wisconsin race, with ads that portray liberal candidate Susan Crawford as soft on crime and conservative candidate Brad Schimel as a Trump ally. Democrats homed in on Musk in TV ads and leaflets that warned “Musk knows Brad Schimel is for sale.”
Trump’s support also faces a test in Florida’s special election to fill Mike Waltz’s former seat; Republican Randy Fine did little campaigning until Democrat Josh Weil, who raised $10 million, began outperforming him in early votes.
Morgan Chalfant contributed reporting.