Trump’s week of tests

President Donald Trump is getting ready to unveil a broad swath of tariffs on Wednesday, posing a major test for the markets, the US economy, and his seemingly unshakable support within the Republican Party.

Trump isn’t currently considering exemptions for the country-based tariffs, said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who indicated the levies would also penalize countries that enact other trade barriers. It’s still possible for Trump to change his mind, especially given sinking consumer sentiment, declining approval of his handling of the economy and trade, and stock market losses, but the betting site Polymarket puts the odds of Trump imposing large tariffs at around 70%.

His administration may, however, provide some reprieve for farmers impacted by retaliatory measures. Administration officials will offer more clues about Trump’s strategy today when they issue recommendations on global tariffs and trade relations with China.