The US Department of Health and Human Services began mass layoffs across its agencies Tuesday as Cantor Fitzgerald analysts — formerly headed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick — called for Health Secretary Robert. F. Kennedy, Jr. himself to be dismissed.

The analysts wrote in a client note Monday that Kennedy, a long-time vaccine skeptic, was not fit to lead department and could undermine trust in US health care and endanger American lives. The note followed reports that a top vaccine official had been forced to resign: Five US states are currently experiencing measles outbreaks, with cases rising sharply.

Vaccine uptake has fallen across the US, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, with public health experts warning that Kennedy’s appointment could exacerbate the trend.