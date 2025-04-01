Events Newsletters
US health agencies begin mass layoffs as analysts question Kennedy’s fitness to lead

Mizy Clifton
Apr 1, 2025, 11:36am EDT
North America
The US Department of Health and Human Services building in Washington, DC.
Leah Millis/Reuters
The News

The US Department of Health and Human Services began mass layoffs across its agencies Tuesday as Cantor Fitzgerald analysts — formerly headed by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick — called for Health Secretary Robert. F. Kennedy, Jr. himself to be dismissed.

The analysts wrote in a client note Monday that Kennedy, a long-time vaccine skeptic, was not fit to lead department and could undermine trust in US health care and endanger American lives. The note followed reports that a top vaccine official had been forced to resign: Five US states are currently experiencing measles outbreaks, with cases rising sharply.

Vaccine uptake has fallen across the US, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, with public health experts warning that Kennedy’s appointment could exacerbate the trend.

