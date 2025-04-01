Top Nippon Steel executive to meet with Commerce’s Lutnick at pivotal moment

A top Nippon Steel executive will meet with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington, seeking the administration’s blessing for a MAGA-fied proposal to acquire US Steel, people familiar with the matter told Semafor.

Takahiro Mori, the Japanese firm’s vice chairman, is expected to meet with Lutnick to discuss Nippon’s plan to invest as much as $7 billion into US steelmaking facilities, first reported by Semafor, on top of its $14 billion takeover of US Steel, which Trump previously said he would block. Steel union leaders are also expected to attend tariff announcements at the White House tomorrow. Commerce didn’t return requests for comment.