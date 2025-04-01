Events Newsletters
Top Nippon Steel executive to meet with Commerce’s Lutnick at pivotal moment

Rohan Goswami
Rohan Goswami
Apr 1, 2025, 9:46am EDT
businessNorth America
U.S. President Donald Trump holds an executive order about tariffs increase, flanked by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C.
Kevin Lamarque/File Photo/Reuters
The Scoop

A top Nippon Steel executive will meet with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington, seeking the administration’s blessing for a MAGA-fied proposal to acquire US Steel, people familiar with the matter told Semafor.

Takahiro Mori, the Japanese firm’s vice chairman, is expected to meet with Lutnick to discuss Nippon’s plan to invest as much as $7 billion into US steelmaking facilities, first reported by Semafor, on top of its $14 billion takeover of US Steel, which Trump previously said he would block. Steel union leaders are also expected to attend tariff announcements at the White House tomorrow. Commerce didn’t return requests for comment.

