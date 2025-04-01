Princeton becomes latest US university targeted by Trump federal funding cuts

Princeton University said the Trump administration has suspended funding for dozens of research grants, making it the latest target in the escalating government assault on higher education.

“The full rationale for this action is not yet clear,” University President Chris Eisgruber said in an email to staff and students Tuesday.

The cuts came weeks after Eisgruber argued that the administration’s crackdown on Columbia University “is a radical threat to scholarly excellence and to America’s leadership in research,” adding that college leadership must stand up for academic freedom.

Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania have also been targeted for federal funding cuts. More than 50 schools across the country, including Princeton, are being investigated amid allegations of antisemitism following a nationwide wave of campus protests against the war in Gaza.