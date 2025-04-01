Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Moscow says US ceasefire proposal unacceptable ‘in current form’

Mathias Hammer
Mathias Hammer
Updated Apr 1, 2025, 4:25pm EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, April 1, 2025.
Sergei Ilyin/Sputnik/Pool via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Moscow cannot accept a US proposal to end the war in Ukraine “in its current form,” a senior Russian official said, arguing Washington’s offer failed to address Moscow’s concerns.

The remarks are the latest sign that ceasefire talks have stalled after US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was “pissed off” with Russian President Vladimir Putin over his approach to negotiations.

The proposal does not “solve the problems related to the root causes of this conflict,” deputy foreign minister Sergei Rybakov told Russian magazine International Affairs.

AD

Putin has previously said his “root cause” demands are for Ukraine to withdraw from territories that Russia has sought to annex, to abandon its NATO bid, and to agree to demilitarize — all of which Kyiv has rejected.

AD
AD