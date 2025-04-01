Harvard latest target of Trump’s university crackdowns

The White House has launched a review of Harvard University’s handling of alleged antisemitism on its campus, which could see around $9 billion in federal funding for the university frozen.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon said Harvard University’s “failure to protect” students from antisemitic discrimination had “put its reputation in serious jeopardy.”

The review is the latest move by the Trump administration to tackle “woke” ideology and alleged antisemitism at elite US higher education institutions, after a review of Columbia University saw $400 million in federal grants frozen in March.

Though Columbia took disciplinary action against the student protesters — who sparked a wave of protests against Israel’s war on Gaza last year at universities across the nation — and made governance changes, the federal grants have yet to be reinstated.





