EU warns of ‘strong’ response ahead of April 2 tariffs

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels had a “strong plan” to counter incoming American tariffs, as countries scrambled to prepare for the levies.

Her remarks came ahead of US President Donald Trump’s long-touted April 2 announcement of still-unspecified reciprocal tariffs — followed by the implementation of wide-ranging duties on steel, aluminum, and cars — fears of which have sparked a stock market selloff, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing out their worst quarters since 2022.

Though some countries, such as Vietnam, are slashing duties to address American concerns, Brussels has taken a harder line: Among the EU’s “counterstrike” options are tougher restrictions on Silicon Valley and American banks, Politico noted.