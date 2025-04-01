Taiwan sees China’s military drills as a ‘signal’ to the US

China launched massive surprise military drills around Taiwan days after the US defense secretary on a trip to Asia pledged to counter Chinese “aggression.”

Beijing said its army, navy, and air forces surrounding Taiwan was a “stern warning” to the self-ruling island’s leaders — which Chinese state media called “parasites” who were seeking independence for Taiwan, claimed by Beijing as part of its territory.

Yet the campaign is also likely meant to pressure Washington, after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Manila and Tokyo last week, promising to “reestablish deterrence” in the region. Taiwan, in particular, has reportedly grown quietly confident that the White House will back it in any confrontation with Beijing.