US Attorney General directs prosecutors to seek death penalty in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder case

US Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday directed federal prosecutors to pursue the death penalty in the case against Luigi Mangione in connection with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December.

Mangione, 26, is set to stand trial for first-degree murder as an act of terrorism, among other charges, in a high-profile case that has prompted strong and polarizing reactions from the public. Mangione also faces state murder charges; he has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Bondi’s directive comes as US President Donald Trump has pushed his administration to reestablish the use of the federal death penalty having overturned in his first weeks in office a 2021 Biden administration moratorium on federal executions.