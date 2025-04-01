Events Newsletters
Argentina poverty rate falls in boost to Milei

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Apr 1, 2025, 6:31am EDT
South America
Javier Milei at the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Matias Baglietto/File Photo/Reuters
Title icon

The News

Argentina’s poverty rate fell sharply in the second half of last year, in a further boost for President Javier Milei’s radical economic agenda.

A chart showing the share of Argentina’s population living below the poverty line.

After taking office in late 2023, Milei deployed “shock therapy” that included slashing government spending and subsidies on which millions relied, measures that helped tame inflation but which sent poverty rates soaring.

The falling poverty figures are the latest sign that his policies are reaping rewards: The economy is forecast to grow almost 5% this year after a period of recession. However economic challenges still abound: Argentina is seeking $20 billion from the IMF in order to build foreign currency reserves, a key step to stabilizing the peso.

