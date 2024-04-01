Turkey’s Erdogan vows to fix mistakes that led to shock election loss

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Monday to fix mistakes that led to his Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) worst results since he took power more than 20 years ago.

The opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) won the popular vote for the first time in decades, earning them control of Turkey’s five biggest cities.

Erdogan said that the election “is not an end for us, but actually a turning point,” telling party members, “If we made a mistake, we will fix it,” without specifying any proposed reforms.

The AKP faced losses in areas it was confident it would hold as voters expressed discontent with sky-high inflation and Erdogan’s leadership.