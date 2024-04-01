Mass anti-Netanyahu protests return in Israel

Tens of thousands of Israelis called for new elections over the weekend in the country’s largest anti-government protest since the war in Gaza began. Protesters packed the streets around the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, and police used water cannons to break up demonstrations.

The collective calls for Netanyahu’s ouster mirrored the protests that swept Israel last year over the government’s proposed judicial reforms. This time, the outcry was prompted by growing frustration over Netanyahu’s handling of the war. About 130 Israelis are still being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza; Netanyahu has insisted on achieving “total victory” over the militant group, overseeing a military operation that has reportedly killed at least 30,000 Palestinians.