Germany legalizes recreational cannabis

Germany on Monday partially legalized recreational cannabis, sparking widespread celebrations, with hundreds gathering by the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to light joints as the new law took effect at midnight.

Adults can now grow up to three marijuana plants for private consumption, and carry small amounts for personal use. The drug remains banned for those under 18 and restrictions are tighter for young adults aged 18-21.

Beginning July 1, Germans are also allowed to establish growers associations or cannabis “social clubs” with up to 500 members that can grow and distribute cannabis on a not-for-profit basis.

The bill followed decades of debate over whether to legalize the drug. The watered-down version that eventually passed contains many “caveats and complexities” that have left people on both sides unhappy, the BBC reported.