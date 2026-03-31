West eyes East Asia allies to buffer from China

Western politicians sought to shore up ties in East Asia in the face of Chinese threats. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Tokyo for a state visit where he is expected to seek Japan’s support for correcting “global economic imbalances” that benefit China in particular, a key issue ahead of June’s G7 meeting in France.

He heads to Seoul next; a recent trip to Beijing yielded little in the way of breakthroughs, experts said. Separately, a bipartisan group of US senators visited Taipei to push for a new $40 billion defense spending package to strengthen the self-ruled island — which Beijing claims as a renegade province — amid recent Chinese incursions into its air defense identification zone.