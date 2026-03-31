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US’ LatAm allies struggle to back war

Mar 31, 2026, 8:03am EDT
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Milei and Kast.
Argentina’s Javier Milei and Chile’s José Antonio Kast. Pablo Sanhueza/Reuters

Washington’s right-wing allies in Latin America are struggling to defend US President Donald Trump’s war in Iran, as higher fuel costs squeeze their economies.

The energy shock comes at a time when regional economies — already grappling with yawning budget deficits — can ill afford subsidies to soften the impact, leaving many Trump-aligned leaders few better options than “asking their people to grin and bear price increases,” Bloomberg reported.

Chile, which gets around two-thirds of its energy from imported fossil fuels, has hiked petrol prices by more than 50%, eroding the popularity of recently elected rightist president José Antonio Kast. The energy spike has sent a shudder across the region, where “fuel price hikes often topple governments,” an expert said.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
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