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US, Iran expand targets to water infrastructure

Mar 31, 2026, 7:15am EDT
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Kharg Island.
Kharg Island. Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters

US President Donald Trump threatened Iran’s water infrastructure while Tehran struck a Kuwaiti desalination plant and fully laden oil tanker off the Arab nation’s coast, further expanding the war beyond military targets.

Gulf nations are highly reliant on desalination for fresh water, and damage to the region’s hundreds of plants could render its major cities unlivable, The Associated Press reported; attacks by any side could constitute war crimes.

The tensions came as both sides continued their strikes against one another, with Iran reporting explosions nationwide, while Israel and Dubai said they intercepted Iranian attacks. Still, oil prices fell and stocks rose following a Wall Street Journal report that Trump was mulling a swift end to the conflict.

Tom Chivers
AD