More worry a ‘great deal’ about health costs than economy, poll finds

Americans are more anxious about affording health care than they are about inflation, according to new polling from Gallup that explores Americans’ top domestic policy concerns.

Health care polled as Americans’ top issue for the first time since 2020, with 61% of US adults reporting they worry a “great deal” about its availability and cost. Half of Americans are “very worried” about inflation, and about the same share have a lot of concerns about the US economy overall.

Still, the number of Americans who say they’re seriously worried about the economy has actually eased since the start of last year, driven by relief among Republicans as President Donald Trump settled into his second term.

Health care affordability is likely to be a top issue on the campaign trail, after lawmakers failed to extend enhanced Obamacare subsidies that expired last year.