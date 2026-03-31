Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Japan deploys long-range missiles in defense policy shift

Mar 31, 2026, 6:13pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Japanese soldiers train during a joint military drill between Japan Self-Defense Forces, French Army and U.S. Marines, at the Kirishima exercise area in Ebino, Miyazaki prefecture, Japan
Charly Triballeau/Pool via Reuters

Japan deployed its first long-range cruise missiles at a military camp, pushing the limits of the country’s pacifist stance.

The move marks a “major turning point” in Tokyo’s military policy, a Japanese newspaper wrote: The country has long maintained a strictly defensive posture, but has steadily built up military capabilities, accelerated in part by US President Donald Trump’s push for Washington’s allies to spend more on defense.

Officials said the missiles allow for a “counterstrike,” with Japan able to target far-away enemy bases. Japanese media framed the deployment as a deterrent against North Korea and China, as tensions rise between Tokyo and Beijing over a diplomatic spat related to Taiwan.

J.D. Capelouto
AD