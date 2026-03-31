Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Energy newsletter icon
From Semafor Energy
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Fears of global aluminum shortages intensify

Mar 31, 2026, 8:08am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Aluminium bars.
Alexander Manzyuk/Reuters

Fears of global aluminium shortages that could affect the production of clean energy technologies intensified after Iran struck two major Gulf aluminium producers, sending prices to a four-year high. The Middle East accounts for 9% of the world’s production of aluminum, which is essential to a wide range of industries from transportation, construction, and packaging, as well as the manufacture of solar panels, electrical transmission systems, wind turbines, and EVs.

Export shipments to the US and Europe had already come to a halt because of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and Morgan Stanley economists singled out aluminium as carrying a high level of risk across the value chain. Andy Farida, an aluminium analyst at Fastmarkets, told Semafor that high prices would be passed on to end-users, ultimately causing demand destruction. “A prolonged shutdown (with little to no alternative supplies other than Russia and China) could cripple the supply of aluminium to support the production of clean and green technology,” he said, adding that relief could come “if governments allow some sanctioned Russian and Chinese aluminium to be imported.”

Chloé Farand
AD