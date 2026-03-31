Eurovision expands to Asia

The Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday announced its first Asia edition, with Bangkok set to host the campy international competition in the fall.

At least 10 countries, including South Korea, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, are set to take part in the contest, with each nation submitting a pop performance to compete for the top spot.

The maximalist showcase, which started in 1956, has launched the careers of stars like ABBA and Celine Dion, but in recent years has also become a hotspot of geopolitical controversy: Spain and Ireland are among the nations boycotting this year’s primary event over Israel’s participation, following calls to ban the country over the war in Gaza.