Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Eurovision expands to Asia

Mar 31, 2026, 6:17pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
KAJ, representing Sweden, perform “Bara Bada Bastu”, during the Grand Final of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, May 17, 2025
Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday announced its first Asia edition, with Bangkok set to host the campy international competition in the fall.

At least 10 countries, including South Korea, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, are set to take part in the contest, with each nation submitting a pop performance to compete for the top spot.

The maximalist showcase, which started in 1956, has launched the careers of stars like ABBA and Celine Dion, but in recent years has also become a hotspot of geopolitical controversy: Spain and Ireland are among the nations boycotting this year’s primary event over Israel’s participation, following calls to ban the country over the war in Gaza.

J.D. Capelouto
AD