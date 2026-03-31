China’s next EV boom: trucks

China’s e-truck boom is already having — and will continue to have — profound, tangible domestic and global impact, as well as significant symbolic value.

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For one, as Zhao put it, China has proven to the world that decarbonizing trucks at scale is possible. Heavy trucks form the backbone of a country’s economy, but are particularly hard to decarbonize, not only because they have high energy requirements, but also because their owners are often extremely sensitive to price fluctuations and are reluctant to commit to major cost outlays for untested technology. The sheer size of a truck’s battery can also limit the amount of goods it can carry, potentially eating into company profits.

“They are a different ballgame to passenger cars when it comes to electrification,” Mao Shiyue, a Beijing-based researcher at the International Council on Clean Transportation, told Semafor.

Domestically, the growth of the Chinese e-truck sector helps the country’s battery manufacturers cement their dominance by building a new sector for them to expand into. It also drives firms across the supply chain to develop more efficient charging systems, and incentivizes the development of homegrown AI-enabled driving systems.

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As with other EVs, China’s e-truck boom has benefited from a huge domestic market and tight-knit supply chains. But at the heart of the advancement is the country’s war against air pollution.

Since 2020, the central government has required factories in key industries, such as steel, cement, and coal power, to use a certain percentage of new-energy heavy trucks or face production restrictions on heavily polluted days. Beijing also introduced generous purchase subsidies to incentivize companies to trade in diesel trucks for electric ones, helping drive sales.

It is a combination of market size, relentless domestic competition, and long-term policy support. Truck manufacturers have gleaned from that experience, and are now starting to expand to overseas markets like EV makers before them. Sany Group, a major Chinese manufacturer for heavy machinery, has opened an industrial park in South Africa to make electric trucks. It has also established a bank in Brazil, SANY Banco, to help customers finance their e-trucks. And EV giant BYD is expanding its factory in western Hungary to boost production of electric buses and trucks for Europe.

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The energy impact of this shift cannot be understated, particularly in a country that is the world’s biggest importer of fossil fuels, that maintains the world’s largest highway network, and where road freight accounts for nearly three-quarters of all freight by volume. By 2030, the rollout of e-trucks will lead to a 20% drop in Chinese diesel demand compared to current levels, Rystad Energy projected, accelerating an oil demand decline. (Mao, the ICCT researcher, was more cautious: “This will not happen overnight,” he told me.)