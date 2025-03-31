Trump and Musk are on the ballot in a Wisconsin judicial race

Wisconsin will go to the polls Tuesday to elect a new state Supreme Court justice, in what has become this year’s most high-profile election with national implications, and high stakes for US President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk.

The race pits a Democrat-backed judge, Susan Crawford, against Trump-endorsed Brad Schimel. Schimel’s victory would tilt the court to a conservative majority, with nationwide consequences for the future of abortion rights, congressional redistricting, and voting laws, potentially impacting the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential election in the critical battleground state.

It’s become the most expensive judicial race in the US’ history: Groups linked to Musk have given $17 million to support Schimel, and a PAC he founded offered voters $100 to sign a petition opposing “activist judges.” Musk also handed out two $1 million checks to voters Sunday who signed the petition after the state’s high court refused to hear a case that his payments amounted to bribery.