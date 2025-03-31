Trump’s attempt to serve a third term in office is a ‘pipe dream,’ legal scholars say

US President Donald Trump said he was “not joking” about seeking a third term, despite it being barred by the Constitution.

Trump told NBC News on Sunday that “a lot of people” wanted him to run again in 2028, and that there were “methods” to sidestep the two-term limit.

Trump has previously joked about running a third time, but the latest remarks — which follow comments likening himself to a king — are the most serious.

To change the term limits, Trump would need a two-thirds vote of Congress and the backing of 38 states, although he discussed a dubious option of running for vice president with a running mate who would step aside upon winning.