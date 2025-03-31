Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Trump lashes out at Putin as ceasefire negotiations drag on

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Mar 31, 2025, 6:42am EDT
Europe
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Sunday.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters.
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

US President Donald Trump said he was “pissed off” with Vladimir Putin for stalling on a Ukraine peace deal, and threatened new tariffs on Russia.

His comments marked a notable change in tone: Trump has until now been conciliatory towards Moscow, and the latest remarks suggest he may be losing patience with the Russian leader.

Putin has imposed a series of conditions on potential peace deals which go far beyond existing US-led proposals, some of which effectively push out Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

AD

Trump said that if Russia were to block a peace deal, he would impose “secondary” tariffs of 25% on any country buying Russian oil, which would include China and India.

A chart showing Russian oil exports by destination country/region.
AD
AD