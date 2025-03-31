Trump lashes out at Putin as ceasefire negotiations drag on

US President Donald Trump said he was “pissed off” with Vladimir Putin for stalling on a Ukraine peace deal, and threatened new tariffs on Russia.

His comments marked a notable change in tone: Trump has until now been conciliatory towards Moscow, and the latest remarks suggest he may be losing patience with the Russian leader.

Putin has imposed a series of conditions on potential peace deals which go far beyond existing US-led proposals, some of which effectively push out Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump said that if Russia were to block a peace deal, he would impose “secondary” tariffs of 25% on any country buying Russian oil, which would include China and India.