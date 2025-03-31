New drug shows promise for treating heart disease

A new drug developed by pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly showed promise for treating heart disease.

People with high levels of lipoprotein(a) in their blood are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease, but unlike other risk factors such as cholesterol there is no existing treatment to lower it.

An early-stage trial found that two tablets of an experimental drug developed by Eli Lilly taken six months apart reduced blood levels of lipoprotein(a) by 95%: The company will now begin bigger trials to see if the treatment actually reduces cardiovascular events.

Progress in combating infectious diseases has left heart disease as the leading cause of death globally: Even in the poorest nations, only respiratory tract infections kill more people.